Premier League clubs start Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol

Manchester United have taken one step closer to a return to normality, as have the 19 other Premier League clubs.

Shareholders have unanimously voted to resume contact training as part of Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol.

It's said that squads will now be able to train as a larger group and perform tackles, although there must be limited counts of unnecessary close contact.

This comes after teams returned to training last week in smaller groups of five whilst maintaining strict social distancing rules.

Following the news, the weekend of June 19-22 is now being mentioned as a potential restart date, with more details potentially being revealed following tomorrow's meeting.

It would designate a period of seven weekends and six midweeks for United to play their nine remaining league games before the planned reboot of the Europa League at the start of August.

The Premier League released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so. "Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact. The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants. “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. "Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season when conditions allow.”

