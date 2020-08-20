Manchester United start 20/21 Premier League season with Crystal Palace visit

Manchester United will kick off their 2020/21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, as the fixture list has been revealed.

The Reds were set to travel to Burnley on the opening weekend, but involvement in the Europa League has postponed that game until a future date.

Palace travel to Manchester on September 19, before United face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium to complete a less hectic first month of the campaign.

October promises to be a monumental month of the campaign so early on, with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur visiting to start.

That game is followed by a trip to Newcastle United and then two huge home clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Of course, what would fixture list day be without searching for the Manchester derbies, especially after completing the league double last term...

United host Manchester City on December 12 and travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 6.

On Boxing Day, United face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium before welcoming Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams to kick start 2021.

In terms of the run-in, Liverpool are in town at the start of May which is followed by Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H), Fulham (H) and a tricky test at Wolves on the final day.

Here's a full list of United's 2020/21 Premier League fixtures (subject to change):

12/09/2020: Burnley (A) - POSTPONED

19/09/2020: Crystal Palace (H)

26/09/2020: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

03/10/2020: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

17/10/2020: Newcastle United (A)

24/10/2020: Chelsea (H)

31/10/2020: Arsenal (H)

07/11/2020: Everton (A)

21/11/2020: West Bromwich Albion (H)

28/11/2020: Southampton (A)

05/12/2020: West Ham United (A)

12/12/2020: Manchester City (H)

15/12/2020: Sheffield United (A)

19/12/2020: Leeds United (H)

26/12/2020: Leicester City (A)

28/12/2020: Wolves (H)

02/01/2021: Aston Villa (H)

12/01/2021: Fulham (A)

16/01/2021: Liverpool (A)

26/01/2021: Sheffield United (H)

30/01/2021: Arsenal (A)

02/02/2021: Southampton (H)

06/02/2021: Everton (H)

13/02/2021: West Bromwich Albion (A)

20/02/2021: Newcastle United (H)

27/02/2021: Chelsea (A)

06/03/2021: Manchester City (A)

13/03/2021: West Ham United (H)

20/03/2021: Crystal Palace (A)

03/04/2021: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

10/04/2021: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

17/04/2021: Burnley (H)

24/04/2021: Leeds United (A)

01/05/2021: Liverpool (H)

08/05/2021: Aston Villa (A)

11/05/2021: Leicester City (H)

15/05/2021: Fulham (H)

23/05/2021: Wolves (A)

