Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

As matchweek 28 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.

Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium for a huge clash with local rivals Manchester City in a match that could impact both the title race and battle for top four.

City's title rivals Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield as they try and stay as close to Pep Guardiola's team as possible.

As the relegation battle intensifies, it is now wide open and any of the bottom seven could find themselves in trouble if they cannot get points on the board between now and the end of the season.

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

7:45pm Burnley v Leicester City

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Matchweek 28

Saturday, 5th March 2022

12:30pm Leicester City v Leeds United

3:00pm Aston Villa v Southampton

3:00pm Burnley v Chelsea

3:00pm Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Norwich City v Brentford

3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United

Sunday, 6th March 2022

2:00pm Watford v Arsenal

4:30pm Manchester City v Manchester United

Monday, 7th March 2022

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Premier League Table

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

By Neil Andrew
53 seconds ago
imago1010237580h
News

Russia Banned From Football by UEFA and FIFA

By Alex Wallace
19 minutes ago
imago1010239551h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Target Kalidou Koulibaly Set to Sign New Napoli Contract

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Tahith Chong
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong Speaks After Returning From Long-Term Injury at Birmingham City

By Rhys James
3 hours ago
imago1007915202h
News

Jesse Lingard Set to Leave Manchester United as a Free Agent This Summer

By Alex Wallace
3 hours ago
imago1009675827h
News

Fabrizio Romano Expects Edinson Cavani to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
imago1010237038h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Want to Replace' Cristiano Ronaldo With Serie A Star Striker Victor Osimhen

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Has 'Major Reservations' About Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago