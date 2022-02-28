Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

As matchweek 28 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.

Manchester United travel to the Etihad Stadium for a huge clash with local rivals Manchester City in a match that could impact both the title race and battle for top four.

City's title rivals Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield as they try and stay as close to Pep Guardiola's team as possible.

As the relegation battle intensifies, it is now wide open and any of the bottom seven could find themselves in trouble if they cannot get points on the board between now and the end of the season.

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

7:45pm Burnley v Leicester City

Matchweek 28

Saturday, 5th March 2022

12:30pm Leicester City v Leeds United

3:00pm Aston Villa v Southampton

3:00pm Burnley v Chelsea

3:00pm Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Norwich City v Brentford

3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United

Sunday, 6th March 2022

2:00pm Watford v Arsenal

4:30pm Manchester City v Manchester United

Monday, 7th March 2022

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Premier League Table

