Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 - February 23rd To 27th

This week sees the fixtures for matchweek 27 in the Premier League as well as some re-arranged games from earlier matchweeks and we can bring you the details of the schedule and current table here.

After the 4-2 win at Leeds on Sunday, Manchester United lead the way for the battle for fourth spot and have opened up a four point lead over West Ham and Arsenal.

Fred and Anthony Elanga celebrate vs Leeds

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

7:30pm Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

7:30pm Watford v Crystal Palace

7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United

Thursday, 24th February 2022

7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27

Friday, 25th February 2022

8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City

Saturday, 26th February 2022

12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley

3:00pm Manchester United v Watford

5:30pm Everton v Manchester City

Sunday, 27th February 2022

2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves

Premier League Table

