Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 - February 23rd To 27th
This week sees the fixtures for matchweek 27 in the Premier League as well as some re-arranged games from earlier matchweeks and we can bring you the details of the schedule and current table here.
After the 4-2 win at Leeds on Sunday, Manchester United lead the way for the battle for fourth spot and have opened up a four point lead over West Ham and Arsenal.
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
7:30pm Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
7:30pm Watford v Crystal Palace
7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United
Thursday, 24th February 2022
7:45pm Arsenal v Wolves
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 27
Friday, 25th February 2022
8:00pm Southampton v Norwich City
Saturday, 26th February 2022
12:30pm Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Brentford v Newcastle United
3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
3:00pm Crystal Palace v Burnley
3:00pm Manchester United v Watford
5:30pm Everton v Manchester City
Sunday, 27th February 2022
2:00pm West Ham United v Wolves
Premier League Table
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |