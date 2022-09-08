Skip to main content

Premier League Games Almost Certain To Be Postponed Following Passing Of The Queen

Early reports have suggested that some are almost certain that Premier League and EFL games will be postponed this weekend following the passing of The Queen.

The Royal Family announced the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen on the evening of Thursday the 8th September.

United played in the UEFA Europa League against Real Sociedad just hours after the announcement. 

The game went ahead with black armbands worn and a minute silence ahead of kick off observed. 

However, following the passing of The Queen, the United Kingdom will observe national days of mourning. 

Old Trafford

Manchester United released an official statement following The Queens passing. 

“Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.” 

Manchester United flag

There is now set to be a meeting on Friday morning regarding what will happen to sporting fixtures. 

In a report by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, he says;

“Clubs are expecting an announcement on the weekend’s football fixtures in the morning, following the Queen’s passing this afternoon. A repeated view among those I’ve spoken to is that they’re ‘almost certain’ games will be off as a mark of respect.”

