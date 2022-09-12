Premier League Set To Feature Semi-Automated Off-Side Next Season

Following the undeniable success this off-side system had in the Champions League, the Premier League is arranging to introduce it for the next season.

This semi-automatic system is set to be used in the upcoming World Cup that will take place in November later this year.

However, before it actually happens the English clubs are at the expectation of how the automated off-side system will perform at the most prestigious tournament in the world to then proceed to vote on it.

So far the English club's bosses are happy with the progress this system has made as it automatically sends an alert to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) when a footballer is off-side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Currently, when there is a suspicion of an off-side, lines are drawn manually by a VAR technician which wastes time, the new system uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to make an off-side decision immediate.

The automated Off-side system is composed of 12 installed cameras that track 29 points on a single player's body to determine a potential off-side position.

According to a report from the newspaper The Times, almost half of the Premier League clubs already have the hawkeye infrastructure in their stadiums which will make the installation of the new semi-automated off-side system easier. These clubs are:

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton

Nottingham Forest

