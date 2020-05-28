Premier League set to resume on 17 June

There's been a huge breaking story in the last couple of hours...

According to numerous reports in the UK, the Premier League is set to return on 17 June, three weeks from now.

17 June is a Wednesday and will host two games, Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal - the four teams with a game in hand.

It's expected that a full fixture list, including Manchester United's first game since 12 March, will then be played out over the weekend commencing 19 June.

The reports claim that Premier League clubs are still currently discussing the idea during a video meeting, but it is understood all 20 have agreed on the plans in principle.

If the rounds of fixtures are to remain the same, excluding the two matches set to take place on 17 June, it would mean United face a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds would then host Sheffield United at Old Trafford before embarking on a very enticing run-in, kicking off with games against Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth.

Clubs are thought to be keen to conclude the domestic season by the end of July before European competitions are rebooted at the start of August.

With that being said, we could be watching a hell of a lot of football over the next two months to distract us from the harsh reality the coronavirus pandemic has brought upon us this year.

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United news, including an update on the Angel Gomes situation, with Thursday's Paper Talk: