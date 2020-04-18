One of the biggest questions amongst not just football fans, but those within football media at the moment is when on earth will the Premier League return?

There is clearly a widespread commitment to finish the 2019/20 season, but the ongoing coronavirus is just as impossible to plan for as it is to predict what will happen next.

Following the crunch meeting between all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, it is believed that June 8 has emerged as the best-case scenario in terms of a target return date.

Each top-flight team has nine or 10 games remaining this term and the two-hour video call consisted of different models being shown for games restarting in June, July and August.

However, the Premier League have reiterated that the competition will not continue until the government, who on Friday announced a three-week extension to lockdown, confirm it is safe to do so.

It is thought that all the remaining games in the campaign could be played within a five-week period after the restart.

If lockdown measures are eased on May 7 as projected, clubs could start re-training with distancing guidelines in place soon after that date, setting up a restart at the start of June.

The next shareholders' meeting is expected to take place on May 1, where this strange situation should be addressed again.

You simply can't predict what will happen and when it will happen in times like these, however, a June restart looks to be the earliest we'll potentially be getting.