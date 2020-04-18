Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Premier League unlikely to return before June 8

Alex Turk

One of the biggest questions amongst not just football fans, but those within football media at the moment is when on earth will the Premier League return?

There is clearly a widespread commitment to finish the 2019/20 season, but the ongoing coronavirus is just as impossible to plan for as it is to predict what will happen next.

Following the crunch meeting between all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, it is believed that June 8 has emerged as the best-case scenario in terms of a target return date.

Each top-flight team has nine or 10 games remaining this term and the two-hour video call consisted of different models being shown for games restarting in June, July and August.

However, the Premier League have reiterated that the competition will not continue until the government, who on Friday announced a three-week extension to lockdown, confirm it is safe to do so.

It is thought that all the remaining games in the campaign could be played within a five-week period after the restart.

If lockdown measures are eased on May 7 as projected, clubs could start re-training with distancing guidelines in place soon after that date, setting up a restart at the start of June.

The next shareholders' meeting is expected to take place on May 1, where this strange situation should be addressed again.

You simply can't predict what will happen and when it will happen in times like these, however, a June restart looks to be the earliest we'll potentially be getting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United 'firmly' in race to sign Aubameyang

Manchester United are reportedly 'firmly' in the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Alex Turk

Dortmund wanted Greenwood included in Sancho talks

Borussia Dortmund wanted Mason Greenwood included in Jadon Sancho negotiations.

Alex Turk

Pogba touted to sign new United contract

Guillem Balague has touted Manchester United to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract.

Alex Turk

Premier League clubs committed to finishing 19/20 season

Following a meeting today, Premier Leagues have established their commitment to finishing the season.

Alex Turk

Two academy graduates set to be released by United this summer

Two Manchester United academy graduates are expected to leave the club as free agents this summer.

Alex Turk

Fernandes calls on United to sign winners

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to sign winners in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Fernandes wants to 'win everything' at United

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his aims of success at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Osimhen has spoken to Ighalo about England move

Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with Manchester United and he's spoken to Odion Ighalo about a move to England.

Alex Turk

United 'finalising' deal to sign Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly 'finalising' a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Sancho to United a 'very big possibility' this summer

A reliable journalist has claimed Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United this summer is very possible.

Alex Turk