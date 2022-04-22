Skip to main content
Report: Price Tag of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Target Revealed as Speculation Mounts

A recent report has revealed the money that Manchester United may have to pay in the summer to sign Ajax star Antony for Erik ten Hag.

The Brazilian had joined Ajax as a replacement for Hakim Ziyech, who had joined Chelsea. And Antony hasn't disappointed anyone, contributing to 12 goals in the Eredivisie this season for the Amsterdam-based club.

Antony

The Times' Paul Hirst has reported about United's potential summer targets and Antony has been linked with an Old Trafford move in the report.

It is suggested that Ten Hag would want the Brazilian at the club and the winger is said to be one of the club's several summer targets. Matthijs de Ligt and Edson Alvarez have also been mentioned as targets.

The suggestion is that Antony could be available for £55 million in the summer and Ten Hag will be given £120 million to replenish the club's squad.

It is stated that Ten Hag will have a say in vetoing any moves that he doesn't want the club to make.

