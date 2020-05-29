Stretford Paddock
Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season as permanent Manchester United manager has had its fair share of highs and lows, but there's still silverware up for grabs.

United have all-but booked their place in the Europa League quarter-finals, but already progressed to the same stage in the FA Cup before the coronavirus outbreak.

A 3-0 win at Derby County at the start of March saw the Reds enter the pot for the last eight, before being drawn away at Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

And after the Premier League's return was confirmed on Thursday, we now know when United will be able to play that fixture at Carrow Road.

The FA Cup quarter-finals will now be played on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June, with the semi-finals taking place three weeks later on Saturday 18 July and Sunday 19 July.

Hopefully United can reach the final - wherever it may be held - which will be held on 1 August.

Solskjaer's men will have some tough competition if they want to get there though, with some big teams still left in the competition:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

The FA's chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham has published the following statement:

"We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time. This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

