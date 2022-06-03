Raphael Varane To Start International Game Against Denmark As France Look To Defend Nations League Crown.

The France international makes his 86th cap for his country in the nation's first game of the international break.

The defender has become a regular in the Manchester United line-up, starting 22 games for the club since signing last summer.

France face Euro 2022 semi-finalist's Denmark as they start their Nations League campaign.

The 29-year-old will play alongside fellow Premier League star Hugo Lloris, as well as facing off against several more.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen is starting in midfield for the Danish national outfit, and could face off directly against Varane.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The former Real Madrid star is no stranger to international success. He was a key part of France's 2018 World Cup winning side, as well as winning this very competition last season.

2018 was a big year for the Frenchman who joined an elite club of players who have won both the Champions League and World cup in the same year.

The Red Devil starts in a back line including Jules Kounde. Brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez complete the left side of the defence, with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman dropping back to wing-back to help Les Bleus' defensive efforts.

France v Denmark starts at 19:45 on Friday, 3 June.

