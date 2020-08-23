SI.com
Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United

Alex Turk

Manchester United fans have shown outrage with the club's lack of transfer activity so far this summer, but there's some fairly big news coming out of the current squad.

This time last year, it seemed only a matter of time before Paul Pogba left the club for a second time but the situation feels a lot different now.

The return of Champions League football and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has certainly helped swayed things, with it now looking like he's set to stay around.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that the Frenchman is staying at United and negotiations over a new contract are set to start soon, quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

"Pogba is key player for Manchester United, they’ve an important project and he’s 100% included. Man Utd will not accept any bid on this summer to sell Pogba. We’re going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress."

The Telegraph's Jason Burt has followed up on the news by reporting Pogba is prepared to sign a new contract and initial talks have already taken place.

Burt claims the 27-year-old had an informal agreement with United last summer to allow him to leave by the end of the 2019/20 season if an acceptable offer was submitted without the club standing in his way.

It's fantastic to hear that the situation has dramatically changed now though, with Pogba set to play a major part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild at Old Trafford.

Although the transfer window has been heavily frustrating so far in terms of incomings, Solskjaer is getting it right with his current squad.

He's persuaded Pogba to remain at the club, as well as offloading Alexis Sanchez from the wage bill and loaning out Tahith Chong for vital first-team experience.

Hopefully, the midfield star can get over his injury woes next term and play a major role in domestic and European competition.

