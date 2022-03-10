Ralf Rangnick Believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a 'Fading Force' For Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is a "Fading force".

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to perform at his best level since returning to Manchester United.

The superstar has been out of form in recent months especially, only scoring one goal so far in 2022 at the time of writing.

With this being the case, opinions among staff about his suitability for the team have begun to take a turn for the worst, apparently.

According to a Q&A response from Samuel Luckhurst at the MEN, Ronaldo is seen as a fading force by the German United manager, and believes that United should search for a new figurehead to lead the line for the club next season.

Rangnick is set to step down as manager in the summer, but he will still offer advice to the club through a consultancy role.

