Ralf Rangnick Believes His Manchester United Players Lack Mental Strength - Except Two First Team Regulars
Ralf Rangnick is said to have recognized a mental weakness in his Manchester United squad.
The Red Devils' loss in the Manchester Derby was rather telling of the current situation. Once City scored their third goal many made the observation that the United players "Gave up".
This is not a new revelation, though, the mentality of the squad has been questioned throughout the season by fans and pundits alike - and it is said the manager has made such observations too.
The report from ESPN claims the German manager thinks when the going gets tough, his players generally don't respond well enough.
The article reads that some of the players have become "Distracted" by mistakes, which has impacted performances. Also that others have been frustrated with tactics or teammates, and that has affected the way they play negatively.
There are allegedly two players who are different in the 63 year-old's mind.
English international Luke Shaw and Scotland's Scott Mctominay are reported to be the two that have responded well to difficult situations on the pitch.
