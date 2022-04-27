Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Confirms Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire Are Set to Miss Manchester United vs Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick has given an injury update on his Manchester United squad, confirming Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho will miss the game, among others.

It is set to be an interesting encounter in the Premier League, but the Red Devils are suffering but somewhat of an injury crisis as the season comes to an end.

The German confirmed Sancho has tonsillitis, while Maguire has picked up a minor injury on his knee.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, Fred, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba will also miss out according to Rangnick, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka also a doubt.

Harry Maguire

The 63 year old was asked about the possibility of youngsters being included in the squad: "It's possible. We have quite a few players missing tomorrow and one or two still with question marks."

"We have to be fair enough to those players, it has to be the right moment."

He finished: "They should have a chance to play well and to perform well, it's not just pushing them into a game, it should also be the right moment." 

The game will kick off at 19:45 UK time, at Old Trafford.

