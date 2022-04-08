Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Confirms Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani Will Miss the Everton Game

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane will all miss United’s game against Everton.

The United interim boss spoke to the media on Friday ahead of United’s game against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rangnick will be without the four players ahead of the game in what is a must win for the ‘Res Devils’ in their pursuit of a top four finish.

Unites are fighting to play in the UEFA Champions League whilst opponents Everton will be fighting to stay in the division. 

Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick has confirmed that Shaw will spend a number of weeks on the sideline with injury which means Alex Telles should be set to start on Saturday.

Varane and McTominay will be big misses to the squad which could see a number of changes to the squad for the clash.

Cavani will once again miss out for United following an injury picked up for Uruguay on international duty. 

