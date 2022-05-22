Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Creates New Manchester United Record After Crystal Palace Defeat, With Lowest Win Percentage in 50 Years

Ralf Rangnick has broken a Manchester United record with his teams low win percentage while he has been manager.

United fell to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, losing 1-0 away from home.

Since arriving after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, the German coach has ended his spell as manager with a 37.9% win percentage in the games he has managed.

This is the worst in the Premier League era for the club and more so, the worst in 50 whole years, with Frank O'Farrell's 1972 United team the last to achieve such a low.

Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick's tenure is only temporary, though, and will now make way for the former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, who was at Selhurst Park to watch his team lose to The Eagles.

The 63 year-old will now take on a consultancy role at the club, while also being manager of the Austria national team.

