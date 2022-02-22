Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Confirms Edinson Cavani Will Miss Manchester United Game Against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Edinson Cavani will miss yet another game, this time being their trip to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Cavani was also unavailable for United's recent clash with Leeds United with a stomach illness as well as a groin injury.

Rangnick confirmed on Tuesday, when he spoke to the media in his pre match press conference that it's a groin injury that has ruled him out of the trip to Atletico.

Rangnick said "Edi (Cavani) will not make the trip, he has not been training for the last couple of weeks. It is his groin. As long as he doesn't feel able to fully sprint it doesn't make sense to push him."

The loss of Cavani in the squad means that United fans can expect a very similar attack to line up for the 'Red Devils' against Atletico as was seen against Leeds on Sunday.

The 35 year old has only featured 11 times in League competition for United this season with reports linking him with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. 

