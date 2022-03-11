Ralf Rangnick Expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to be Available for Game Against Tottenham Hotspur

Ralf Rangnick spoke to the media on Friday and has said that he expects Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to be available for Saturdays game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo and Cavani both missed last weekend's Manchester Derby which saw United lose 4-1 to their rivals.

Ronaldo was said to have picked up an injury prior to the game whereas Cavani seemingly wasn't ready.

IMAGO / SportImage

Cavani has been out of action for United for a number of weeks having picked up a groin injury.

The 35 year old missed United's key fixtures against Leeds United, Atletico Madrid and as previously stated, the Manchester Derby.

Ronaldo has been back in training this week ahead of the game and is said to be 'determined' to play against Spurs.

Rangnick has had his doubts about the form of Ronaldo recently and could still opt to start the likes of Anthony Elanga ahead of the 37 year old.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read more Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |