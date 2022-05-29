Ralf Rangnick Leaves Manchester United to Focus on Austria Job

Ralf Rangnick has officially left Manchester United with immediate effect despite having a two year role as a consultant in the pipeline, an official club statement confirms.

Rangnick who has completed his tenure as the interim manager was set to become a consultant at United and work alongside new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Rangnick has now decided to step away from United with immediate effect to focus on his new commitments as manager of the Austrian national team.

In a statement released by United, they said “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

