Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ralf Rangnick Recommends Manchester United Sign Players in Three Key Positions

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has gave his recommendation to Manchester United, to sign players in three main positions this summer transfer window.

The German is currently interim manager for The Red Devils, and is set to step down as boss in the summer.

However, he will still hold power at the club in a consultancy role - and will still be able to use his knowledge to recommend signings.

Ralf Rangnick

The Express have reported that the coach has already made some positions clear in which he thinks the club should sign players in.

According to the report, these positions are defensive midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and a striker.

Author's Verdict

Even with the need for more quality desperately clear - It is well known that United need players in these positions.

With the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic uncertain - and with Mason Greenwood suspended, these are certainly the three main positions the squad needs strengthening in.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Recommends Manchester United Sign Players in Three Key Positions

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
imago1010237580h
News

Russia Banned From Football by UEFA and FIFA

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
imago1010239551h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona Target Kalidou Koulibaly Set to Sign New Napoli Contract

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Tahith Chong
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong Speaks After Returning From Long-Term Injury at Birmingham City

By Rhys James
4 hours ago
imago1007915202h
News

Jesse Lingard Set to Leave Manchester United as a Free Agent This Summer

By Alex Wallace
5 hours ago
imago1009675827h
News

Fabrizio Romano Expects Edinson Cavani to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
6 hours ago
imago1010237038h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Want to Replace' Cristiano Ronaldo With Serie A Star Striker Victor Osimhen

By Alex Wallace
7 hours ago