Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer

Ralf Rangnick has said there could be as many as 10 player incomings for Manchester United this summer.

His team lost 4-0 away to Liverpool on Tuesday night, and they were dominated for the vast majority of the game.

Frustration was clear to see on the faces and in the words of the manager and the players who came out of the dressing room to do interviews.

There has been much talk about a 'Manchester United rebuild' in the coming transfer window, and Rangnick mentioned that several times in his post match talks.

Ralf Rangnick

In one, however, he actually indicated that a huge amount of players could be arriving at Old Trafford in the coming months.

His exact words were: “There could be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players.” when talking about how many could arrive.

Of course, there are many players out of contract this summer at the club - Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are just three examples.

We will see by the end of August if the club back up the manager's words.

Ralf Rangnick
News

By Rhys Jamesjust now
