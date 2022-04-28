Report: Ralf Rangnick Set to Work for Both Manchester United and Austria

Ralf Rangnick is set to work for both Manchester United and the Austria national team as the German is set to take up a coaching role with Austria according to a report.

Rangnick who is currently the interim boss at United is set to take up a consultancy role at the club for the next two years following his short spell as head coach.

Rangnick has now been tipped to become the new Austria boss and could even potentially be announced in the role as early as this weekend according to reports.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Florian Plettenberg, "His contract as a consultant at Manchester United until 2024 remains valid. He does not terminate it. He will support Ten Hag. It’s a dual function. Rangnick will work for Manchester United AND Austria."

United supporters were worrying that Rangnick joining up with Austria would see him depart United but the German is set to continue his consultancy role as well to work alongside Erik Ten Hag.

