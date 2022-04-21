Ralf Rangnick Tells Manchester United Coach to Stop Shouting Instructions During Games

According to a report, Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has told one of his coaches to stop shouting instructions to players during matches.

The interim boss joined the club after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, and will oversee the team until the end of the season.

The Telegraph have reported that the German has asked Darren Fletcher to stop telling players what to do from the sidelines during games.

It is also said that he was surprised that the former midfielder often opted to join in with training whenever the squad was a player short.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fletcher was appointed Technical Director at the club in March 2021, with the role of overseeing football operations along with Director of Football John Murtough.

Since the Solskjaer left the club, however, he has also fulfilled a coaching role at United - aiding Rangnick and his assistants on the training ground and during games.

He gave more clarity in his own words regarding his role with the Red Devils here.

