Ralf Rangnick Wants To Speak With Erik ten Hag After Palace Game

Ralf Rangnick plans to meet Erik ten Hag after the Crystal Palace game to discuss issues persisting within the current squad.

The former Leipzig manager was not part of the latest recruitment meeting that took place in Amsterdam. The German manager would like to have more say during his spell as the club's consultant.

Manchester United will focus on finishing high in the top 6 and confirm their Europa League spot with a win over Crystal Palace. No formal contact has been made yet with the club to discuss the next step with Erik ten Hag.

Ralf Rangnick

According to Rob Draper of the Daily Mail, Ralf Rangnick has been in contact with Erik ten Hag through an intermediary. Lars Kornetka, Ralf's assistant at Lokomotiv Moscow has been in close contact with Erik ten Hag as both of them knew each other during their coaching period at Bayern Munich.

As per the same report, Rob Draper describes the task awaiting the German's post interim role at Old Trafford: "Rangnick is understood to be keen to play a full role as a consultant and accepted the Austria job partly as it doesn’t have the same demands as day-to-day club management and would allow him to be a meaningful presence at United."

There are several doubts in Ralf Rangnick's mind about the team's mentality and physical prowess on a game-by-game basis, which could cause a hindrance to the Dutchman's squad building ahead of the next season.

