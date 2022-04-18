Skip to main content
Ralf Rangnick Makes Potentially Vital Manchester United Endorsement

Manchester United's current interim boss Ralf Rangnick has endorsed Paul Mitchell to the Red Devils board, with the Englishman's future said to be up in the air.

United are said to be ready to announce Erik ten Hag as their manager this week, with an overarching structure yet to be fully determined above him.

Paul Mitchell (directeur sportif de l AS Monaco) FOOTBALL : AS Monaco vs PSG - Ligue 1 Ubert Eats - Monaco - 20/03/2022

David Ornstein has reported about the situation of Mitchell, claiming that the Mancunian's name has featured prominently in the conversations that Chelsea have held to appoint a new technical director. The Blues could end up contacting him, depending on who becomes the next owner of Chelsea.

While Monaco are adamant that Mitchell is key to their project, reports about a potential exit have surfaced over the last few months.

Rangnick is said to have good ties with Mitchell from their days at Red Bull and the German has endorsed the Englishman to United, if they want to improve their structure even more.

