Rapahel Varane And James Garner In Contention To Feature For Manchester United Against Aston Villa

Raphael Varane and James Garner were both absent from Manchester United's 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday due to injuries however could be set to face Aston Villa on Friday, says a new report.

Varane has struggled to find a consistent level at fitness since arriving at United which has been a problem since the start of last season.

The French centre half arrived with much expectation and hype surrounding him due to his previous accolades at Real Madrid and for his national side.

Garner on the other hand has been out since the start of pre season and was meant to return on Tuesday but didn't manage to feature.

varane liverpool bangkok

Varane is considered as United's better centre half and many fans would like to see him partner new signing Lisandro Martinez, however that may not be able to come to life due to the players injury sturggles.

United are aware that Varane is picking up a number of knocks and could spend a number of games side lined next season once again.

Garner on the other hand is a player with an uncertain future at Old Trafford with a possible loan move still on the cards.

A report from M.E.N states that both players could feature for United on Saturday against Villa.

"Raphael Varane and James Garner were both left out of the squad for the Palace game. Both have since returned back to training and could face Villa."

varane liverpool bangkok
