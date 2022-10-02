Raphael Varane Forced Off In Manchester Derby Through Injury
Manchester United are currently 4-0 down away at the Etihad against Manchester City. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland share the goals with two each.
United have been incredibly poor so far, especially defensively. Now United may have a key player out for some time with an injury.
Raphael Varane went down in the first half and was substituted. Victor Lindelof has come on to replace the Frenchman.
Varane had just returned from an injury free international break. However, this substitution is yet to be seen how bad this injury could be for the defender.
It’ll be a big blow for the remainder of the game let alone if the defender will remain out for future games.
Varane and Lisandro Martinez had formed a stable and formidable partnership at the back. However against City, the defence have absolutely crumbled.
The Frenchman is a key player and leader in United’s team. Time out through injury will only hinder the players progress as well as United’s future lineups.
United fans were frustrated to see the Frenchman go down injured so early on in the game.
