Raphael Varane Included In France's World Cup Squad

Manchester United center back Raphael Varane has been included in Frances World Cup squad. You can see the full French squad below.

Varane has missed United's last few games through injury but he is now back and ready for the upcoming World Cup which begins in two weeks. France will be looking to add another World Cup to their collection.

The defender was part of France's World Cup win back in 2018 and he was a key part of the defence and has been for many years now. France will be looking to bounce back after Euro 2021 where they were knocked out in the round of 16.

United striker Anthony Martial misses out on another World Cup as he has suffered from injury problems since the start of the season. Martial has been in fine form but has missed many games this season so far.

Varane adds that much needed leadership to the French squad and manager Didier Deschamps will be happy to have him in the squad for this World Cup.

You can see the full French squad for the 2022 World Cup below;

GK: Lloris, Areola, Mandanda.

DEF: Pavard, Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, Saliba, L.Hernandez, T.Hernandez, Konaté, Upamecano.

MID: Rabiot, Tchouaméni, Y.Fofana, Guendouzi, Veretout, Camavinga

ATT: Coman, Mbappé, Benzema, Giroud, Griezmann, O.Dembélé, Nkunku

