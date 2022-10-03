Raphael Varane Injury Details Revealed

Details have been revealed surrounding the injury sustained by Raphael Varane. The Frenchman was substituted during Manchester United’s 6-3 loss against Manchester City.

Varane has been one of United’s key players so far this season. The defender has formed a new look defence in Erik Ten Hag’s side.

However, since joining United, Varane has sustained a number of injuries. The Frenchman now has yet another setback to deal with.

Varane was substituted in the first half. United brought on Victor Lindelof as a replacement for the defender in the game.

United fans were disappointed to see the Frenchman pick up a new knock. However following the game, Ten Hag stated that the injury wasn’t so serious.

New details of the injury have now been brought to light today. French outlet, L’Equipe have published an injury report.

The French media source said; “After examinations, it has emerged Raphaël Varane has a sprain, without any ligament damage or bone tears.”

“The doctors diagnosed a classic sprain without, in the state, being able to give a period of absence - but it shouldn’t be long.”

United will have to now work out which central defender to integrate back into the side. Lisandro Martinez and Varane had formed a great partnership.

Returns for with Lindelof and Harry Maguire could be on the cards.

