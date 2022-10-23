Skip to main content
Raphael Varane Will Not Play For Manchester United Again Before World Cup Due To Injury

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Raphael Varane picked up an injury against Chelsea on Saturday and the details have now been revealed.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. United managed to get a point in the game thanks to a late header from Casemiro.

However, United picked up a huge new blow in the game. Central defender Raphael Varane went off in the second half with a nasty looking injury.

The Frenchman was visibly distraught with the pain and now the details of his injury have been revealed, it’s not good news for United.

Some early fears yesterday had suggested that Varane could even be out until after the World Cup. However todays news reveal that the Frenchman should be back for the tournament in Qatar.

From a United perspective, it is now expected that Varane will not play another game for the Red Devils before the World Cup.

It comes as a huge blow to Erik Ten Hag and his side. Varane had formed a solid and formidable partnership with Lisandro Martinez but now United will have to adjust to life without the Frenchman.

Victor Lindelof had been the player to come on and who has played in Varane’s place when the veteran defender has been injured.

The report about Varane’s injury came from Julien Laurens, he stated; “Raphaël Varane should be out for three to four weeks.”

“He sees the MRI results as positive. He will not play for Manchester United before the World Cup.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

