Skip to main content
Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

IMAGO / Sportimage

Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be fit and available for France if he is called up to their FIFA World Cup squad.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been out of the last few weeks of action at club level due to an injury. The centre back has been a key part to United’s squad so far this season and has been majorly improved under Erik Ten Hag.

Varane will be hopeful of being named in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the World Cup which will be named in the near future. The veteran centre back suffered an injury just weeks ago which had been thought to possibly rule Varane out the World Cup.

However a new report from French media has today stated that Varane is preparing to return for the World Cup. Varane has reportedly returned to treadmill and carpet training for the tournament.

Raphael Varane Manchester United Chelsea

Whilst the defender is not set to play for United again before the World Cup, he could return to team training ahead of the tournament.

The report about Varane’s return comes from media outlet L’Equipe. They report;

“Raphaël Varane has resumed running on the treadmill in recent days. After a passage by Clairefontaine to treat his injury, he is better and remains within the announced times of his rehabilitation.”

“Although he is not expected to play in Manchester United's last two matches, Raphael Varane could return to training before joining the France team next Monday, if he is called up by Didier Deschamps.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Xavi Hernandez
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League

By Alex Wallace
Europa League
News

Manchester United Will Face Barcelona In UEFA Europa League Play-Off

By Alex Wallace
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle

By Alex Wallace
Milan Skriniar Inter Milan
Transfers

Manchester United Contact Inter Milan Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Diogo Dalot To Miss Fullham v Manchester United Following Suspension

By Ben Patterson