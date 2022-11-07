Raphael Varane Set To Be Fit For FIFA World Cup

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been out of the last few weeks of action at club level due to an injury. The centre back has been a key part to United’s squad so far this season and has been majorly improved under Erik Ten Hag.

Varane will be hopeful of being named in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the World Cup which will be named in the near future. The veteran centre back suffered an injury just weeks ago which had been thought to possibly rule Varane out the World Cup.

However a new report from French media has today stated that Varane is preparing to return for the World Cup. Varane has reportedly returned to treadmill and carpet training for the tournament.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Whilst the defender is not set to play for United again before the World Cup, he could return to team training ahead of the tournament.

The report about Varane’s return comes from media outlet L’Equipe. They report;

“Raphaël Varane has resumed running on the treadmill in recent days. After a passage by Clairefontaine to treat his injury, he is better and remains within the announced times of his rehabilitation.”

“Although he is not expected to play in Manchester United's last two matches, Raphael Varane could return to training before joining the France team next Monday, if he is called up by Didier Deschamps.”

