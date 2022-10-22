Raphael Varane Substituted With Injury During Chelsea v Manchester United

Skip to main content
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been substituted with an injury during their game against Chelsea.

Manchester United have suffered a huge injury loss during their game against Chelsea. Raphael Varane who has been an incredible player so far this season was taken off in the second half.

Varane has formed a formidable defensive duo alongside Lisandro Martinez for United. The Frenchman has spent some time out this season with injury but could now be sidelined once again.

Varane was competing for the ball against Chelsea striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang when he seemed to go over on his ankle. The centre back spent some time on the floor before limping and walking slowly off the pitch.

It didn’t look good, at all. Varane was covering his face with his shirt to cover what seemed to look like tears forming in his eyes with the pain he was suffering.

If the injury is as bad as the reaction that Varane made himself then United could be without the player for some time. It’s not clear yet what injury he suffered.

An update on Varane will most likely come soon. Updates on the situation will be published in due course when more information is known. 

