Raphael Varane Withdraws from France Squad Following Injury vs Denmark in UEFA Nations League

Raphael Varane has withdrawn from the French national team squad following an injury sustained against Denmark in his country's first game of the UEFA Nations League campaign.

Varane sustained a number of injuries during his first season at United during the 21/22 campaign and fans have now been left worried with the news of yet another injury sustained by the United defender.

France were stunned on Friday night as they came out 2-1 losers against Denmark to shock the former world champions in the start of a new Nations League campaign.

In a statement released to Manchester United's official website, the club confirmed that Varane has withdrawn from the France squad.

The statement reads as follows;

"Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has withdrawn from the France squad due to an injury.

The centre-back left the pitch just after the hour mark of his country’s Nations League group-stage match against Denmark on Friday evening due to a muscular pain in his left thigh."

It continued with;

"Speaking post-match on Friday evening, France’s assistant manager Guy Stephan provided an update on the 29-year-old.

"Raphael has a muscular problem behind the thigh,” he said.



“He felt some pain. He’s going to undergo medical exams."

