Man United forward achieves impressive milestone with contribution in Brighton win

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford's stunning solo goal to put Manchester United 2-1 ahead against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday bears great significance.

The 22-year-old recorded United's 10,000th-ever goal, a monumental milestone amidst such controversy at the Amex Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes' 100th-minute penalty earned the Reds a 3-2 win against Brighton, although Rashford's strike was certainly the pick of the lot on the day.

After full-time, Solskjaer told the official club website that he expects Rashford to move forward this season as he grows in confidence:

"He [Rashford] was getting better and better. I had a little bit of a go at him at half-time for a tackle he evaded, but I think his sharpness is getting better. He's more direct, his confidence is getting there. A great goal, an absolutely great run and a great finish for the one that was disallowed as well. I think Marcus will really kick on this season." 

United started the season on 9,994 goals. Donny van de Beek's debut strike was the first of the campaign, before Juan Mata, Rashford and Mason Greenwood netted goals 9,996, 9,997 and 9,998 respectively.

Lewis Dunk's own goal was very close to being a special one, but it was Rashford's second goal of the season that will go into the history books.

In case you were wondering who else has scored landmark goals for United, take a look below:

GOAL 1,000: Sandy Turnbull vs. Bolton (26/01/1907)

GOAL 2,000: Frank Barson vs. Aston Villa (02/10/1926)

GOAL 3,000: Jack Rowley vs. Middlesbrough (02/05/1949)

GOAL 4,000: Dennis Viollet vs. Birmingham City (07.12.1957)

GOAL 5,000: George Best vs. West Ham United (06.05.1967)

GOAL 6,000: Sammy McIlroy vs. Stoke City (29/09/1979)

GOAL 7,000: Andrei Kanchelskis vs. Southampton (16/04/1992)

GOAL 8,000: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs. Leeds United (27/10/2001)

GOAL 9,000: Wayne Rooney vs. West Ham United (28/08/2010)

GOAL 10,000: Marcus Rashford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (26/09/2020)

