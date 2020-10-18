Marcus Rashford: Edinson Cavani can be 'massive' for Man United

Marcus Rashford believes new signing Edinson Cavani can be "massive" for Manchester United this season, amid his arrival in first-team training.

United were busy on transfer deadline day, bringing in Cavani, as well as Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on top of Donny van de Beek.

Out of the nine goals United have scored in the Premier League so far this season, Rashford is the only forward to have contributed, with his strikes at Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old expressed his excitement at United adding star quality to their attacking options:

"As a forward line [the arrival of Cavani] is something to look forward to. Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points. He can be a massive player for us this season. To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad." "It's not possible if you don’t have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it’s just not possible without three or four forwards in a team. Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we’ll have."

Cavani could feature against former club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, as United's Champions League campaign gets underway in France.

