Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for PSG management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been widely lauded for his tactics and team selection that helped Manchester United to a stunning 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Gemain on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored on either side of half-time to secure the best possible start to what is set to be an incredibly tough Group H campaign.

Solskjaer's decision in terms of starting personnel and substitutions played a huge part in the momentous win.

Speaking in the aftermath of United's triumph, Rashford made sure to pay tribute to his manager.

"I think the manager got it spot on. The system allowed us to express ourselves going forward and to be tight defensively, which I think we did as well as we could. Of course, it’s a big win and a perfect position to be in because we got a lot to improve on as well. It’s a good performance and a performance we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team, as players it’s important to believe in the system the manager wants us to play. Today we did that fantastically.