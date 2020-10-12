Marcus Rashford honoured after receiving MBE for campaigning work

Marcus Rashford has shared his emotions after becoming the youngest Manchester United employee to receive an MBE (The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

The 22-year-old has been handed recognition of his brilliant services for vulnerable children in the United Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashford has spent an inspiring amount of time to publicly address social equality on social media and elsewhere.

Most notably, he contributed towards extending the free school meals scheme over the summer and has earned the hearts of the nation in doing so.

In terms of United alumni, other recipients of the award, established in 1917, include: Casey Stoney, David Healy, Eric Harrison, Henrik Larsson, Jim Leighton, Nobby Stiles, Peter Beardsley, Peter Schmeichel, Ray Wilkins, Teddy Sheringham and Viv Anderson.

Speaking to the official club website, Rashford has expressed his gratitude at receiving such an impressive award at the age of 22:

"I’m incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour. "The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half-term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment. "Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about. Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child’s fault."

