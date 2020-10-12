SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Marcus Rashford honoured after receiving MBE for campaigning work

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford has shared his emotions after becoming the youngest Manchester United employee to receive an MBE (The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

The 22-year-old has been handed recognition of his brilliant services for vulnerable children in the United Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashford has spent an inspiring amount of time to publicly address social equality on social media and elsewhere.

Most notably, he contributed towards extending the free school meals scheme over the summer and has earned the hearts of the nation in doing so.

In terms of United alumni, other recipients of the award, established in 1917, include: Casey Stoney, David Healy, Eric Harrison, Henrik Larsson, Jim Leighton, Nobby Stiles, Peter Beardsley, Peter Schmeichel, Ray Wilkins, Teddy Sheringham and Viv Anderson.

Speaking to the official club website, Rashford has expressed his gratitude at receiving such an impressive award at the age of 22:

"I’m incredibly honoured and humbled. As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.

"The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over. I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half-term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment.

"Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about. Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry. As I have said many times before, no matter your feeling or opinion, not having access to food is NEVER the child’s fault."

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruno Fernandes shares respect for the NHS; explains family connections

Bruno Fernandes has thanked the NHS for their work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani eyeing major silverware during time at Man United

Edinson Cavani is eyeing major silverware during his time at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Man United

Edinson Cavani has explained Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Manchester United after his summer arrival.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Edinson Cavani has offered some early advice to Manchester United's young forwards.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encouraged him to join Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

james-young

Fans react as Eric Bailly suffers another injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds after Eric Bailly suffered his latest injury while playing for the Ivory Coast

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba talks up Real Madrid move once again on international duty

Paul Pogba has been talking up a future transfer to Real Madrid once again while on international duty with France.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since joining on transfer deadline day.

Alex Turk

Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the 2020/21 Champions League Group Stage.

Alex Turk