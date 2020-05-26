Rashford receives special recognition award for COVID-19 charity work

Marcus Rashford is an absolute star, but that's no secret.

The Manchester United forward has helped ensure 2.8 million children receive meals since the UK government closed schools in March.

He's massively contributed to raising over £20million for FareShare, the UK's most prominent hunger and food waste-battling charity.

And now, Rashford has been deservedly rewarded for his heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic with a special recognition award from none other than The High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Eamonn O'Neal.

Rashford continued sharing his gratitude on Twitter by saying:

"2.8 million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare. "To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far. Thank you all, you’re all superstars. "And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.”

The 22-year-old is growing into an absolute gem on and off the pitch as he continues to make United proud with everything he does.

Hopefully, he should be match fit to return into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans once football resumes - with a bit of luck - next month.

Rashford has, without a doubt, been the star of the season so far for United and the prospect of seeing him returning to the fray along with Paul Pogba is so exciting.

