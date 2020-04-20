Stretford Paddock
Rashford reveals his desired position at United

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford was enjoying the season of his short career so far before suffering a back injury in January.

The 22-year-old forward has been predominantly used as not a left-winger as such, but a left inside forward under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term and it's reaped the rewards.

Rashford is United's top goalscorer so far this season, scoring 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions, as well as chipping in with five assists.

Speaking from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Rashford was honest when asked where his favoured position is:

"When I transitioned to a number nine when I was younger, that's the bit that I struggled with as I was always someone who wanted to express myself on the ball. To be honest, it does feel natural to be playing in the position that I'm playing now - I'm in the middle between the left and centre-forward and it's definitely positive."

The no. 10 has the true makings of a United great and should cover the left side of Solskjaer's attack for years to come.

It's good that he has the versatility to also act as a central striker, but an inside forward role just seems to be a perfect fit for him.

Next season, the prospect of Rashford coming in from the left, Anthony Martial's prowess present in the middle and Jadon Sancho marauding down the right is frightening to think about not just now, but for the future.

Once football does return to somewhat normality, Rashford should become available to continue his glittering campaign.

