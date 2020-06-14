Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Rashford sends inspirational open letter to government

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford has called on the UK government to stop child hunger by reversing its decision to stop free meals for school children in need over the summer holidays.

In an inspirational open letter published today, Rashford has urged 650 MPs in the House of Commons, including PM Boris Johnson, to extend the food voucher scheme over the six-week period where vulnerable kids are away from school.

It's the latest in a chain of actions the 22-year-old has taken before and throughout, which has deservedly drawn major praise.

Partnering with charity FareShareUK, Rashford has already raised £20million to help distribute food to thousands of UK organisations, reaching almost 1 million vulnerable people a week.

On top of supplying over 3 million meals to children in need, he also launched In The Box at Christmas, helping battle homelessness in Manchester.

It can't be forgotten that Rashford has also learned sign language so he could judge a poetry event in a deaf school.

On the back of his recent contributions away from the football pitch, Rashford has been widely tipped for not only the Sports Personality of the Year award, but also a knighthood.

It goes without saying that the young forward is a huge inspiration and should make every single Manchester United fan proud to cheer him on week-in-week-out.

His attitude and approach to giving back to the community has brought the football world together during testing times like these - and that's easier said than done.

The only way is up from here, and there should be no doubts as to whether Rashford can continue to thrive as a human being, rather than just a footballer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed the club beat Manchester United to retaining 'wonderkid' Rayan Cherki.

Alex Turk

Gomes close to agreeing new United deal

Angel Gomes is reportedly close to agreeing a new Manchester United contract worth £25,000-a-week.

Alex Turk

United 'ready to invest' heavily on squad rebuild

Manchester United are reportedly ready to invest €300million more on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild, starting this summer.

Alex Turk

Bellingham opts to join Dortmund this summer

Jude Bellingham has reportedly opted to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

United lead the way for homegrown talent in Europe

A new report has shown that Manchester United are leading the way for homegrown talent amongst Europe's elite.

Alex Turk

Alli to miss United clash through suspension

Tottenham Hotspur will be missing Dele Alli against Manchester United next Friday, after he received a one-match ban for social media activity.

Alex Turk

Dortmund 'accept' imminent Sancho departure

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly accepted that it's only a matter of time before Manchester United target Jadon Sancho leaves.

Alex Turk

The overseas loan: Should United's prospects take the plunge?

Ronaldo Brown discusses whether it's time for Manchester United's youth prospects to follow in the footsteps of many and develop their game abroad.

Ronaldo Brown

Several United players amongst most valuable in the world

Several Manchester United players have been named amongst the top 100 in the Biannual CIES Football Observatory transfer value list.

Alex Turk

Herrera reiterates why he left United for free

Ander Herrera has once again explained why he left Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Alex Turk