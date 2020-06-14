Rashford sends inspirational open letter to government

Marcus Rashford has called on the UK government to stop child hunger by reversing its decision to stop free meals for school children in need over the summer holidays.

In an inspirational open letter published today, Rashford has urged 650 MPs in the House of Commons, including PM Boris Johnson, to extend the food voucher scheme over the six-week period where vulnerable kids are away from school.

It's the latest in a chain of actions the 22-year-old has taken before and throughout, which has deservedly drawn major praise.

Partnering with charity FareShareUK, Rashford has already raised £20million to help distribute food to thousands of UK organisations, reaching almost 1 million vulnerable people a week.

On top of supplying over 3 million meals to children in need, he also launched In The Box at Christmas, helping battle homelessness in Manchester.

It can't be forgotten that Rashford has also learned sign language so he could judge a poetry event in a deaf school.

On the back of his recent contributions away from the football pitch, Rashford has been widely tipped for not only the Sports Personality of the Year award, but also a knighthood.

It goes without saying that the young forward is a huge inspiration and should make every single Manchester United fan proud to cheer him on week-in-week-out.

His attitude and approach to giving back to the community has brought the football world together during testing times like these - and that's easier said than done.

The only way is up from here, and there should be no doubts as to whether Rashford can continue to thrive as a human being, rather than just a footballer.