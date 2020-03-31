Stretford Paddock
Reaction: Rashford steps up rehab after positive scan

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford has taken another big step on his road to recovery, with Manchester United confirming he's stepping up his rehabilitation.

Rashford hasn't featured for United since the 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves back in January, in which he was forced off after just 16 minutes.

He's already recently told Sky Sports about how much better he's started to feel though, and now a club statement has confirmed he's well on the mend:

"Manchester United can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans. His progress will continue to be monitored by the club's medical team throughout the current lockdown period." 

Although it's disrupted United's brilliant run of form, the stoppage of football due to the coronavirus outbreak has come at a good time for Rashford.

He's notched up a total of 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season, including 14 goals in the Premier League.

Considering how much time he's missed, to be just five goals behind league leader Jamie Vardy (19) stresses how good Rashford's been for United this term.

His back problems also left him in doubt to appear at EURO 2020, but now with the major tournament pushed back a year, Gareth Southgate is likely to have his services at his disposal.

There's no denying the 22-year-old is quickly becoming one of the top young forwards in Europe, if he's not in the conversation already, and will only get better.

The news has been unsurprisingly met with jubilation amongst plenty of United fans, as Rashford nears a welcome return to full fitness...

