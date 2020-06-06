Stretford Paddock
Rashford: United stronger now than before lockdown

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford has been making fans very proud to support Manchester United with his contributions to the community before and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old has been working closely with FareShare, the UK's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste, to provide meals for children in Manchester.

He's earnt the respect of many off the field, whilst on the pitch he's enjoyed the best season of his career to date under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019/20.

Rashford has scored 18 goals and recorded four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions, during a campaign where he's also been effected by injury.

Despite his absence, United were storming on an 11-match unbeaten run and coming off another triumph over Manchester City before the break.

However, the exciting forward believes Solskjaer's squad is now stronger than it was before UK lockdown begun three months ago.

Speaking in an interview with Stretty News, Rashford opened up about his expectations for United ahead of the season's resumption:

I think coming out of this lockdown, we are in a much stronger position than we were going into it. I think we just need to take each game as it comes and not get too ahead of ourselves. We are working hard in training, gelling as a team with players coming back from injury etc. For me personally, I felt I was having my best season to date before the injury hit so now I’m back fully fit, I’m determined to push on.”

Of course, with Rashford back to full fitness it means Solskjaer has, without question, his best player this season to pick again.

On top of United's no. 10 though, Paul Pogba also looks set to return to the picture after recovering from a frustrating ankle injury which has limited him to just five Premier League games this term.

It's an exciting time to be a United fan and it'll be interesting to see how Solskjaer sets up his side once football resumes later this month.

