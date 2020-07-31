Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Marcus Rashford wins 19/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford has been rightly recognised for his scintillating form on the pitch and commendable work off it.

The 22-year-old has been named the 2019/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award recipient to cap off a memorable season.

He's the second player to receive the award after Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the inaugural winner last year.

Speaking to the Premier League website after earning his latest accolade, Rashford said:

"On behalf of the academy, it's obviously a massive step up to get into Man United's first team, and it's one that all the young kids are prepared to make because of the way the coaches coach them. It's definitely a big achievement and, like Mason [Greenwood] has done this year, and Brandon [Williams], hopefully, there will be more who come through."

The Academy Graduate award was established to recognise players aged 23 or under who have successfully transitioned from academy to Premier League football.

Recipients of the award will have excelled on the pitch and acted as inspirational figures for future generations off of it - and Rashford has certainly matched that criteria too a tee over the past year.

Whilst enjoying his best-ever season in front of goal, Rashford has won the hearts of the nation with unbelievable community work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His collaboration with food-distributing charity FareShare helped raise over £20million, providing vulnerable people across the UK with around 3.7 million meals each week.

He doesn't need official recognition to be praised for the work he's doing and how he's using his platform to do serious good.

Manchester United are very lucky to have him as their no. 10, hopefully for the long-term future.

Be sure to watch the latest Stretford Paddock Podcast, where the lads discuss whether Paul Pogba is at United to stay...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three strikers United should look to replace Odion Ighalo next season

With Odion Ighalo's loan expiring midway through next season, let's take a look at three options for Manchester United to bolster their striking ranks.

Alex Turk

Raul Jimenez 'on his way' to United from Wolves

Raul Jimenez is reportedly 'on his way' to Manchester United from Wolves this summer, with a replacement already inbound.

Alex Turk

United facing battle with four clubs to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United are reportedly set to do battle with four other clubs for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

Alex Turk

Ex-United star told Jack Grealish has 'heart set' on Old Trafford move

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed Jack Grealish has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Must keep momentum: What’s the biggest area of need in transfer window?

What's the biggest area of need for Manchester United in the summer transfer window?

Ronaldo Brown

Jesse Lingard devotes love for United in heartfelt public message

Jesse Lingard has devoted his love for Manchester United in a message to supporters on social media.

Alex Turk

Three centre-back options United should consider this summer

Alex Turk runs through three centre-back options Manchester United should consider ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

by

ezekial

'We need trophies' - Fernandes eyeing European glory with United

Bruno Fernandes is eyeing European success with Manchester United after helping guide the club into next season's Champions League.

Alex Turk

Star Red vs. Leicester City (A): Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof produced another really impressive game by numbers as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0.

Alex Turk

'Blah, blah, blah' - Solskjaer delighted to prove the papers wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken very fondly about Manchester United proving the newspapers wrong by finishing third in the Premier League.

Alex Turk