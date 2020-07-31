Marcus Rashford wins 19/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award

Marcus Rashford has been rightly recognised for his scintillating form on the pitch and commendable work off it.

The 22-year-old has been named the 2019/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award recipient to cap off a memorable season.

He's the second player to receive the award after Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the inaugural winner last year.

Speaking to the Premier League website after earning his latest accolade, Rashford said:

"On behalf of the academy, it's obviously a massive step up to get into Man United's first team, and it's one that all the young kids are prepared to make because of the way the coaches coach them. It's definitely a big achievement and, like Mason [Greenwood] has done this year, and Brandon [Williams], hopefully, there will be more who come through."

The Academy Graduate award was established to recognise players aged 23 or under who have successfully transitioned from academy to Premier League football.

Recipients of the award will have excelled on the pitch and acted as inspirational figures for future generations off of it - and Rashford has certainly matched that criteria too a tee over the past year.

Whilst enjoying his best-ever season in front of goal, Rashford has won the hearts of the nation with unbelievable community work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His collaboration with food-distributing charity FareShare helped raise over £20million, providing vulnerable people across the UK with around 3.7 million meals each week.

He doesn't need official recognition to be praised for the work he's doing and how he's using his platform to do serious good.

Manchester United are very lucky to have him as their no. 10, hopefully for the long-term future.

