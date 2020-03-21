RATED: Solskjaer’s United signings so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as permanent Manchester United manager has certainly been a mixed bag, but there is one aspect of the job he's absolutely nailing so far.

After replacing Jose Mourinho midway through the 2018/19 season, Solskjaer became the first United manager to win his first six league games in charge, beating the record held by Sir Matt Busby.

That led to the Norwegian legend being appointed as the permanent boss in March and although results have been far from perfect during his stint, his contribution on the transfer front has been impressive.

Solskjaer is spearheading an exciting rebuild at Old Trafford at the moment, and he's signed five first-team players in his two transfer windows so far; Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

Here, I've had a go at rating each of them out of 10 so far, based on what they've offered during their period at the club.

Bear in mind the latter two's samples are much lower than their counterparts' and I haven't included goalkeeper Nathan Bishop as he's not considered a first-team player.

Right, let's get into the ratings!

Daniel James (joined from Swansea, 12 June 2019) - 6/10

Solskjaer's fresh transfer philosophy at United was epitomised by his first signing as manager, making a surprise move to sign James from Swansea City for £15million.

The 22-year-old Welshman's arrival came just months after he was filmed posing with a Leeds United shirt for the club's documentary, only for his move to Elland Road to fall through at the last hurdle.

It's quite the upgrade for him though and although he was thought to have been acquired to be a bit-part player in his first season, he's actually been one of the most active squad members.

Some even touted James to be sent out on loan when he completed his move, but instead, he's featured 35 times, scoring four goals and providing six assists from the right-wing.

He hit the ground running perfectly, scoring all three of his Premier League goals in his first four games, including a debut strike against Chelsea.

His heavy involvement has realistically been down to a lack of options though, considering he ended a 32-game run with a goal against LASK Linz last time out.

He offers much more than goals though - his blistering pace, for example - and has started a huge step up relatively well. I'm excited to see just how far he can go.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (joined from Crystal Palace, 29 June 2019) - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka has been excellent at United. In him, the club has a star at right-back for the next decade.

Defensively-speaking, it wouldn't be an understatement to suggest he's one of the best full-backs in Europe.

Going forward, there's plenty of room to improve but he has already shown signs of growing confidence taking on his man and progress in providing pinpoint crosses.

He's done what we expected he would, making that position his own, but there's still a lingering feeling he could improve a lot more and that's why I haven't rated him higher.

It's no surprise United have gone from fielding a comical defence after a comical defence to boasting one of the strongest defensive records in Europe this season.

The 22-year-old has been one of the signings of the season and it's scary to think about just how good he can become.

I still want to see how he'd fare on the right-side of a back three, mind...

Harry Maguire (joined from Leicester, 5 August 2019) - 8/10

Name me three players who have strolled into a football club and become the captain in the space of months. I bet you struggle.

It's not just any football club though, it's arguably the biggest club in world football, which emphasises just how big of an impression Maguire has had since his world-record arrival from Leicester City.

Sure, £80million is steep for any centre-back, but United could afford it and needed to pay it, and are now evidently reaping the rewards.

The 27-year-old is in his prime years and seriously has the ability, leadership qualities and character to become a club great.

He's been ever-present in the league, in which United have shipped the fourth-least goals, and has stepped up when needed in the cup competitions too.

It's just refreshing to have that one character you can rely on at the heart of your team, like Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, John Terry or Vincent Kompany.

Maguire is quickly becoming that sort of calibre at Old Trafford and it's brilliant to see. Our captain.

Bruno Fernandes (joined from Sporting Lisbon, 30 January 2020) - 9/10

United had been craving a new source of creativity all season before Fernandes fell from heaven when he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The fact he evaded the Reds’ grasps in the summer prior to the campaign only poured salt in the wounds of the club's early-season struggles going forward.

I’ll always remember his debut against Wolves though; a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, but you could just see he was levels above the United players around him.

In his first nine games, the 25-year-old playmaker become a true leader on the pitch whilst being directly involved in seven goals - scoring three and providing four assists.

He's tallied more goal contributions in his first nine than Jesse Lingard (2), Paul Pogba, Fred and Andreas Pereira (all 1) combined.

His presence means Solskjaer hasn't been forced to turn to the likes of Lingard and Andreas for creativity because United haven't needed it off the bench!

It's no coincidence the Reds' 11-match unbeaten run has coincided with his arrival - the Portugal international simply oozes class.

Odion Ighalo (joined from Shanghai Shenhua, 31 January 2020) - 8/10

Ighalo’s deadline day arrival on loan from China was laughed at by not only rival fans but those of United too.

However, he joined to ease Anthony Martial’s goalscoring burden and he’s done exactly that.

He couldn’t have proved his doubters more wrong so far, already cementing his place as a cult hero on the Old Trafford terraces.

After scoring four goals in three starts, including an absolute stunner last time out at LASK Linz, Ighalo even already has in own chant amongst fans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubts over his United future, but he’s done what he’s been signed to do and I’m sure many would love to see him stay beyond the summer.