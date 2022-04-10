RB Leipzig Make Sensational Offer to Hijack Erik Ten Hag Move to Manchester United

RB Leipzig have reportedly made a sensational offer to attempt to hijack the deal between Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag to bring the Dutchman to Germany instead.

Ten Hag is still waiting for United to accept some of his demands before becoming the permanent manager of the Red Devils.

United are yet to offer him certain terms in his contract according to reports.

The Dutchman is still dealing with the management task in hand to end Ajax’s season where they could potentially win both the league and cup.

IMAGO / ANP

According to Mike Verweij, a Dutch journalist that has been heavily reporting on the saga so far;

“RB Leipzig have made Erik ten Hag an excellent, multi-year offer and are willing to pay the 2 million pound compensation fee.”

This will come as a worrying sign to United supporters as Ten Hag could potentially slip away from United due to the board failure.

United will have to find a resolve in coming days if they are still to acquire their number one target.

