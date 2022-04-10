Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

RB Leipzig Make Sensational Offer to Hijack Erik Ten Hag Move to Manchester United

RB Leipzig have reportedly made a sensational offer to attempt to hijack the deal between Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag to bring the Dutchman to Germany instead.

Ten Hag is still waiting for United to accept some of his demands before becoming the permanent manager of the Red Devils. 

United are yet to offer him certain terms in his contract according to reports. 

The Dutchman is still dealing with the management task in hand to end Ajax’s season where they could potentially win both the league and cup.

ten hag 4

According to Mike Verweij, a Dutch journalist that has been heavily reporting on the saga so far; 

RB Leipzig have made Erik ten Hag an excellent, multi-year offer and are willing to pay the 2 million pound compensation fee.” 

This will come as a worrying sign to United supporters as Ten Hag could potentially slip away from United due to the board failure. 

United will have to find a resolve in coming days if they are still to acquire their number one target. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag 3
News

RB Leipzig Make Sensational Offer to Hijack Erik Ten Hag Move to Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
declan rice
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Shortlist Three Midfielders for Summer Transfer Window

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard to Consider Next Club With Roma Jose Mourinho Reunion on the Table

By Rhys James2 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Manchester United Could Lose Erik Ten Hag to Bundesliga Club if Demands are not Met

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Erik Ten Hag Developing Manchester United Concerns Following Everton Loss

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
ronaldo
News

Watch: Manchester United Looking Into an Incident Involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a Mobile Phone Following Defeat to Everton

By Alex WallaceApr 9, 2022
ronaldo everton
Match Day

Manchester United Suffer Disappointing 1-0 Defeat To Everton at Goodison Park

By Soumyajit RoyApr 9, 2022
de gea
Quotes

David De Gea Calls Manchester United's Loss to Everton a 'Disgrace'

By Rhys JamesApr 9, 2022