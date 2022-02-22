Report: Real Madrid Will Not Move For Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may have just seen his dream move to Real Madrid deteriorate with reports suggesting the Spanish giants have pulled out of a deal.

The Spanish giants have had a long-standing interest in the Frenchman since before his 2016 return to Old Trafford, with the player and club publicly courting on a number of occasions.

Pogba's return from injury has been crucial to United's recent upturn in form, revitalising the club's top four hopes.

The midfielder added to his Premier League assist tally against Brighton, bringing his tally up to eight for the season and was unlucky not to add further against Leeds United, teeing up Cristiano Ronaldo just yards from goal.

IMAGO / News Images

This upturn in performances has boosted United's hopes of getting Pogba to renew his soon-to-expire contract after a lengthy saga.

This job may have been made much easier, with Pogba's biggest admirers, Real Madrid, turning their attentions to younger talents this summer.

'Los Blancos' targets include Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni, who frequently partners Pogba in midfielder for his native France.

