Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Real Madrid Set to Finalize Deal to Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid are set to meet with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days to finalize the deal to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland has been a major target for a number of Europe's heavyweight clubs this summer.

It was reported just days ago that Manchester City were set to complete a deal for Haaland.

Manchester United did target Haaland but are set to look elsewhere to strengthen multiple areas this summer.

Haaland is now set to make the move to Real Madrid with a Spanish journalist suggesting that the clubs will meet to finalize the deal in the coming days.

It's been reported for some time that Haaland's preferred destination is La Liga with Real Madrid.

It's understood that the financial package offered to Haaland is possibly going to be one of the biggest in football history.

Haaland has burst onto the world football scene after becoming one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

Real Madrid could now see Haaland join the club alongside the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Haaland
News

Real Madrid Set to Finalize Deal to Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

By Alex Wallacejust now
Joao Felix
News

Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix Set to Start for Atletico Madrid Against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
cavani
Transfers

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani's Future At Old Trafford Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
mata
Quotes

Manchester United Star Reveals 'Most Difficult Season' of His Life at Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
imago1010129936h
Transfers

Manchester United Confirm Signing of 'Next Declan Rice' Ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea Interest

By James Ridge3 hours ago
Diego Simeone
Quotes

Diego Simeone Reveals Game Plan For Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Clash

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Transfers

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Offering Hefty Wage To Bundesliga Ace

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
united atleti
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago