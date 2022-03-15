Real Madrid Set to Finalize Deal to Sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid are set to meet with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days to finalize the deal to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland has been a major target for a number of Europe's heavyweight clubs this summer.

It was reported just days ago that Manchester City were set to complete a deal for Haaland.

Manchester United did target Haaland but are set to look elsewhere to strengthen multiple areas this summer.

Haaland is now set to make the move to Real Madrid with a Spanish journalist suggesting that the clubs will meet to finalize the deal in the coming days.

It's been reported for some time that Haaland's preferred destination is La Liga with Real Madrid.

It's understood that the financial package offered to Haaland is possibly going to be one of the biggest in football history.

Haaland has burst onto the world football scene after becoming one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

Real Madrid could now see Haaland join the club alongside the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

