Report: Real Madrid Target Tottenham Midfielder to Replace Casemiro

Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United is all but announced. The Spanish giants are thus being linked with potential midfield replacements.

Casemiro is on the verge of completing a transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

Madrid have accepted a bid of £50.7 million plus add-ons for Casemiro, who has accepted a four-year contract with United.

Madrid have already signed defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco in a deal worth up to £85 million.

Carlo Ancelotti's preference to start Tchouaméni in midfield in the opening La Liga fixture is said to have swayed Casemiro's decision-making.

Casemiro played a crucial role during Madrid's illustrious last decade. The trophy-laden midfield comprised of Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modrić has proved to be incomparable.

All three are over 30-years-old. Modrić has just signed a one-year contract extension, while Kroos partnered youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouaméni in Madrid's match against UD Almería.

Reports suggested yesterday that Madrid would target Newcastle United's talisman, Bruno Guimarães.

Newcastle, however, are likely to be unwilling to enter negotiations for their star midfielder who joined the club only seven months ago.

Ancelotti expressed to the press that he is extremely content with his six midfield options and that it is not imperative for the club to enter the market and seek a replacement for Casemiro.

The Telegraph is reporting, however, that Madrid are targeting an alternative Premier League midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, has emerged as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Madrid are considering whether to make a bid for the Dane with Ancelotti said to be an admirer.

Højbjerg joined Tottenham from Southampton whilst former United manager José Mourinho was in charge of the London club.

He cost Tottenham an initial £15 million and has three years remaining on his contract.

Højbjerg left Bayern Munich to join Southampton on the same day Ancelotti held his first training session with the Bavarian giants (11th July 2016).

