Real Sociedad Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

This Thursday night sees Manchester United travel to Spain for a decisive game in the UEFA Europa League. United face off against Real Sociedad with the winner finishing at the top of the European group ahead of the knockout rounds.

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, United fell to defeat against Sociedad who came away with a controversial 0-1 win. However, the Spaniards may be in a little bit of trouble ahead of the game this week.

United have received a positive boost this week with Anthony Martial returning to full training ahead of the game. The Frenchman could be available for selection as early as Thursday.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, early reports suggest that Sociedad could be hit with an extensive injury problem ahead of the game. The Spanish side could have a number of players out ahead of the game.

A new report from United’s official website details the possible injury setbacks being faced by the Spaniards. It reads;

“Takefusa Kubo, David Silva, Ander Barrenetxea, Momo Cho, Aihen Munoz, Mikel Oyarzabal and Umar Sadiq are all ruled out for Real Sociedad against Manchester United on Thursday.”

United will need to take advantage of this situation as four of the players listed above played against them in the previous meeting.

